Monday Is Indigenous People's Day—Here's How You Can Celebrate

Jonathan H Lee

In 2014, the Seattle City Council unanimously voted to stop celebrating the voyage of Christopher Columbus and turn the second Monday in October into a day of recognition of Native American cultures and peoples. As Ana Sofia Knauf wrote in 2016, with this move, Seattle "stepped onto the correct side of American history." In Seattle and the surrounding areas, there are several ways to celebrate this on Monday, October 9.

In Seattle proper, the United Indians of All Tribes will lead a march march from Westlake Park to City Hall, host a lunch with guest speakers, and serve a dinner accompanied by cultural performances, round dancing, and singing in honor of the holiday. See more details here.

In Des Moines, two local Native presenters will give talks: Dr. Denise Bill, who will share what the holiday means to indigenous peoples and will talk about some of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe's programs, and Dr. Qwo-Li Driskill, who will talk about how LGBTQ+ people can "contribute to social transformation, resistance, healing and imaginings of a decolonized future" by sharing their stories. See more details here.

There will also be celebrations in Olympia and Bellingham.

And, though they're not specifically happening for Indigenous People's Day, there are several great Native art exhibits going on now: Joe (wahalatsu?) Seymour Jr. at Redefinition, We Are the Ocean: An Indigenous Response to Climate Change at the Wing Luke Museum (open Tues-Sun), and Storme Webber: Casino: A Palimpsest at the Frye Art Museum (also open Tues-Sun).