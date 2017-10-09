Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson Sues Trump, Again. This Time It's Over Birth Control.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, himself a devout Jesuit, says he refuses to let Trump deny women access to contraception. SB

Go get 'em, Bob. The Washington State Attorney General is suing the Trump administration over new rules that allow employers to deny workers insurance coverage for birth control.

On Friday, the Trump administration's Department of Health and Human Services rolled back an Obama-era rule requiring employers to cover birth control in employee health insurance plans. Trump's change allows employers to exclude birth control coverage because of "sincerely held religious beliefs."

According to the Attorney General's Office, this new rule, if allowed to progress, would impact at least an estimated 1.5 million Washingtonians whose insurance would no longer cover their birth control.

“President Trump’s contraception rules are unfair, unlawful, and unconstitutional,” Ferguson, himself a devout Jesuit, said in a statement. “I refuse to let President Trump disregard our laws and our constitution in an effort to deny women access to contraception.”

Attorney General Bob Ferguson is arguing that the Trump administration's contraceptive coverage roll-back violates both the First and Fifth Amendments, the Affordable Care Act (which still exists!), the Civil Rights Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act. The state is arguing that the new rule discriminates against women and subjects them to "the burdens of religions to which they do not belong."

Check out the lawsuit here.