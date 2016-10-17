Where to Watch the Final Presidential Debate: 24 Spots Across Seattle Parties on October 19 With Booze, Food, Karaoke, And More

PATRIMONIO DESIGNS LTD / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

BALLARD

Election day is looming, and, like it or not, the third and final presidential debate is this Wednesday, October 19, at 6 p.m. PST. Luckily, you don't have to endure it alone—we've compiled a list of places across Seattle where you can watch it, accompanied by plenty of alcohol, taco trucks, chocolate, pizza, coloring sheets, trivia, karaoke, and more alcohol. See all of the debate-watching parties below, or on our election calendar

1. Peddler Brewing Company

Watch the final presidential debate projected on Peddler's big screen in their comfortable covered beer garden. Play some "debate-watch games" and imbibe—as they say: "Because politics has driven us to drink."

2. Populuxe Brewing

This debate-watching party offers a big screen and a taco truck onsite—bringing us one step closer to a taco truck on every corner.

CAPITOL HILL

3. Cafe Presse

So you're watching US democracy devour itself like a crazed raccoon. Who cares? You're sipping Pouilly-Fuissé and snacking on petit' apéros, just like you're in France! "Ah, ah," you chortle with Gallic detachment, not realizing red, white, and blue tears are salting your pommes frites. The bartender shakes his head and places his hand sympathetically on your shoulder. "Courage, mon ami," murmurs he. "Courage."

4. The Cloud Room

If anything besides turning into a bear and hibernating will get you through the election, it's Theo Chocolate. Join The Cloud Room crowd and keep your mouth parts happy while your eyes and ears cringe away from the screen.

5. Comet Tavern

It's your last chance to watch the Clinton-Trump showdown before everybody goes to the polls. This event is hosted by Clinton supporters, and there will be drink specials and Hillary merchandise for purchase.

6. Corvus & Co.

Watch the political showdown at Corvus & Co with St-Germain drink specials and debate bingo.

7. Hopvine Pub

Watch the debate at Hopvine Pub: a nice, low-key neighborhood place for the hale, Northwesty set.

8. Moe Bar

This 21+ debate viewing party promises drink specials and "presidential coloring sheets"—so your hands have something to do besides tearing your own hair out.

9. Optimism Brewing

There will be plenty of local beer to ease the pain of this election season at this official watch party for Clinton supporters.

10. The Pine Box

Watch Hillary and Donald duke it out on a big screen at The Pine Box, which has a gorgeous mortuary setting and more than 30 beers on tap.

CHINATOWN-INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT

11. 21 Progress

This debate-watch party—hosted by 21 Progress, 18 Million Rising, UW's Asian Coalition for Equality, and a network of AAPI youth—promises fun activities, group discussion, and free food. They say, "Come watch the final presidential debate with other young people of color in our community!”

COLUMBIA CITY

12. The Royal Room

Clinton and Trump will compete for your admiration on The Royal Room's big screen projector. Booze and food will be available, but all ages are welcome.

DOWNTOWN

13. Central Library

Teens and adults are welcome at the library to watch the fateful course of our political future unfolding. The League of Women Voters will also be on hand.

FREMONT

14. HotelHotel PizzaBar

The 43rd Democrats will host this viewing party for the final presidential debate, complete with debate-watch bingo to keep you pleasantly distracted.

15. LTD Bar and Grill

Watch the final presidential debate with happy hour snacks and drinks; dogs are welcome. Note: (understandably) vocal and enraged viewers might want to choose a different spot. They write that "this is a politically neutral event" and "we welcome friendly conversation but encourage guests to keep it light hearted."

16. The Red Door

The Red Door will have drink specials with digestif Fernet Branca on offer to soothe your stomach during the final presidential debate. They suggest you arrive early to find a seat—which, as a bonus, creates an excuse to start drinking even earlier.

GREENWOOD

17. Naked City Brewery & Taphouse

For the last debate of this season, have a drink and some other drinks with Naked City. If the pain gets to be too much, distract yourself with games and trivia with KUOW's Ross Reynolds and Humanities Washington's Zaki Barak Hamid.

PHINNEY

18. Phinney Center Community Hall

The 36th District Democrats will host this watch party with snacks, soda, beer, wine, and debate-watch bingo.

RAINIER VALLEY

19. Raconteur

The Seattle Japanese American Citizens League will host this watch party of the final presidential debate. Raconteur will have plenty of food and drinks, and JACL will provide bingo.

20. Rainier Beach Library

Watch the final presidential debate with friends and neighbors; come early to grab pizza, because everything becomes more tolerable with a slice in your hand.

ROOSEVELT

21. Intercommunity Peace & Justice Center

The Christian/interfaith social justice organization will host an event for teens to play debate bingo and learn about political issues on the local and national level.

SEATTLE CENTER

22. Tini Bigs & Hula Hula

The final Clinton/Trump showdown will be shown on several large screens at Tini Bigs (and their connected sister bar, Hula Hula). They'll also have cocktails representing the candidates—cast your vote with a beverage purchase, and blow off steam afterwards with karaoke at 9 pm.

WALLINGFORD

23. Wallingford Library

Family Works and the Seattle Public Library present this presidential debate screening. Stuff your face with pizza (and learn about voter registration!) to relieve stress.

WEST SEATTLE

24. OutWest

OutWest Bar promises happy hour until the debate is over. They say: "Come and cheer for the one you would like to be killed by!! Just kidding. Kind of." Happy hour ($1 off wells, draft beers, and house wines) will be extended until the debate is over.