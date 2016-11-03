The 21 Best Movies Playing in Seattle This Weekend: November 3-6 Mad Max: Fury Road Chrome Edition, Moonlight, And More Critics' Picks

Mad Max: Fury Road , the movie Sean Nelson called "the greatest film of its kind ever made," will be presented in a black-and-white print this weekend.

This weekend, skip the new Langdon movie, Inferno, (unless it's free and you're trapped on a plane) and instead watch one of our critics' picks. See them all below, like the must-see movie of the week, Moonlight, or the sexiest option out there: the 12th Annual HUMP! Film Festival. As always, check out our complete movie times calendar and film events calendar for even more options.

NEW RELEASES

1. Doctor Strange

The psychedelic visuals, the clever asides, the pure pleasure of having as good an actor as Cumberbatch at the center of a silly superhero epic—all of that cast a spell on me, and I came out of the theater utterly content. Doctor Strange might have a lot of baggage, but more than anything else, it’s fun. SUZETTE SMITH

CLOSING AND LIMITED RUNS



Thursday

2. Dancer

Steven Cantor's Dancer plays like a PBS installment of Behind the Music with ballet standing in for rock and roll—and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Like Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ukraine-born Sergei Polunin has an angular face, crystalline eyes, and the awe-inspiring ability to fly through the air with ease. His mother, Galina, claims he was so flexible from birth that it alarmed her nurse. He used that skill as a gymnast before switching to ballet. KATHY FENNESSY

Sundance Cinemas

3. Deepwater Horizon

The players in disaster movies often seem simply like chess pieces on a board that's about to be kicked over (and then set on fire, and then thrown into a volcano), but that's not the case here. Kurt Russell and Mark Wahlberg are old pros at playing affable everymen thrust into improbably violent scenarios, and the rest of the cast feels similarly grounded. Berg knows when to sit back and let the slice-of-life stuff play out, and that makes up the first half of Deepwater Horizon. BEN COLEMAN

Meridian 16

4. Denial

Because playwright-turned-screenwriter David Hare (Plenty, The Reader) wrote the uncomfortably timely Denial, it follows that it sometimes feels like a filmed play. Director Mick Jackson (HBO’s Temple Grandin) attempts to invest the proceedings with cinematic allure—diverse locations, attractive establishing shots—but the film lives and dies by the dialogue and the performances, so it’s fortunate that both are strong. Hare drew from the book History on Trial by Emory professor Deborah Lipstadt (Rachel Weisz, credible as a Queens native) about the libel suit self-educated British historian David Irving (Timothy Spall, making the most of a thankless role) filed against her. KATHY FENNESSY

Guild 45th

5. Hell or High Water

Leave it to a Scot to deliver the next great American western. It’s possible director David Mackenzie (Starred Up) had the distance and perspective to depict Hell or High Water’s depressed West Texas towns and dust-dry plains with unvarnished truth. Maybe he recognized, from across the pond, a universal struggle in the specific plight of brothers Toby and Tanner Howard (Chris Pine and Ben Foster) as they try to hang on to their father’s ranch. Perhaps he sensed the timeliness of a story that depicts white American men running out of time, money, and land. More likely, Mackenzie had Taylor Sheridan’s (Sicario) superb script to navigate a path around the obvious men-with-guns clichés that make up Hell or High Water’s western-noir milieu. Whatever the case may be, it’s resulted in a great film. NED LANNAMANN

Meridian 16

Thursday-Friday

6. Certain Women

Certain Women is full of slow, quiet scenes in which women are putting on socks, smoking, or tending to chores. In another movie these would be the passing moments in between the real action, or be used to quickly make clear who someone is or where she lives. In Kelly Reichardt’s subtle portrait of four women in Montana, these drawn-out depictions of rest and work are the meat of the film. Yes, lots of people will be bored in the theater, even though the plot eventually delivers hostage negotiations, prison visits, and illicit lesbian crushes. But the gorgeous, impressively empty landscape makes every small face that appears beneath it seem interesting and important. JULIA RABAN

SIFF Uptown & SIFF Film Center

Thursday-Sunday

7. Don't Think Twice

The premise for Mike Birbiglia’s new film—a follow-up to his 2012 debut, Sleepwalk with Me—probably sounds insufferable. Basically, he’s gathered sketch-comedy performers from IFC, Comedy Central, and Netflix for a film about a New York improv troupe. Watch them succeed! Watch them fail! Watch them fall in and out of love! And that’s exactly what happens. If the film isn’t especially funny—the curse of most comedies about comedy—I’m not sure that was Birbiglia’s intention. Mostly, it’s like a lo-fi cover of Morrissey’s “We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful.” Kind of whiny, kind of mean, and kind of true. KATHY FENNESSY

Sundance Cinemas

8. The Handmaiden

Based on a novel set in the Victorian era by Welsh novelist Sarah Waters, the film's story happens during Japan's occupation of Korea (the 1930s) and concerns a young female thief who is placed in the middle of an elaborate plot to scam a Japanese countess. But the plan is further complicated by the unexpected sexual attraction that grips the young thief, Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri), and the countess, Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee), she works for as a handmaiden. CHARLES MUDEDE

SIFF Cinema Uptown & Guild 45th

9. 12th Annual HUMP! Film Festival

Every year we put out the call to sex-havers everywhere to submit a homegrown amateur porn film depicting whatever they're into (barring poop, kids, and animals, of course). The result is an incredibly diverse representation of human sexuality in all its straight, gay, trans, queer, kinky, funny, pissy, painful, and pretty forms. (And then it goes away, allowing the filmmakers to go back to their normal lives, thanks to the festival's strict privacy and security policies.) That diversity is also reflected in HUMP!'s audiences, making for a unique theater experience. The person sitting next to you might be seeing your everyday kind of sex for the very first time. In a world where fear and ignorance breed hatred, HUMP!'s demystifying inclusivity is on the front line of deflecting destructive alienation. (You also might surprise yourself by getting turned on by something unexpected.) And, like the best film festivals, it's also fun, thought provoking, and often hilarious. MARJORIE SKINNER

SIFF Cinema Uptown

10. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Sure, Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s scope is small, but it gives you everything you could want from a movie: It’s smart, emotional, and even a bit action-packed once Ricky and Hec embark on an unplanned adventure in the forest. But most of all, it’s funny. So, so funny. Wilderpeople is a hugely loveable movie that’s suitable for date night or the whole family, and I know that sounds like a hacky movie poster blurb. But when a movie’s this good, it’s tough to avoid clichés, so I’ll leave you with another: Don’t miss it. NED LANNAMANN

Varsity Theatre

11. Kate Plays Christine

In 1974, during a morning broadcast, a talk show host named Christine Chubbuck said, "In keeping with Channel 40's policy of bringing you the latest in 'blood and guts,' and in living color, you are going to see another first: attempted suicide." She then shot and killed herself on live TV. In 2016, two movies about Chubbuck premiered at the Sundance Film Festival—Christine, a movie about the final days of her life directed by Antonio Campos, and Kate Plays Christine, a chilling documentary that focuses on an actress preparing to portray Chubbuck. Kate Plays Christine won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Writing.

Northwest Film Forum

12. Kubo and the Two Strings

Set in ancient Japan, the fantasy film Kubo and the Two Strings (directed by Travis Knight, who was the lead animator for Coraline) doesn’t just open on a note of despair, it lingers there. The early scenes—in which Kubo, the protagonist, takes care of his injured, confused mother, feeding her and putting her to bed—don’t serve as narrative contrast; instead, the melancholy convincingly follows him throughout the movie, and death is its central theme. While the gloomy, thoughtful premise will certainly appeal to adults searching for realism, kids will also appreciate the film’s frankness and emotional honesty. Even more than that, they will be entranced with Kubo’s brand of magic. Go watch Kubo and the Two Strings now, for its expensive and gorgeous production value, and allow yourself to be pleasantly surprised by its complex emotionality. JULIA RABAN

Pacific Place

13. The Magnificent Seven

To its credit, this third Magnificent Seven doesn't try to ape either Akira Kurosawa or the 1960 film. This is an all-out Antoine Fuqua production, with the director doing a solid job transporting his fast-cut action to the Old West. If one thing can be said of this Seven in comparison to previous iterations, it's that this one definitely has the most explosions. It also has the best cast: If there's a way to make a movie starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio, Peter Sarsgaard, and Byung-hun Lee and not have it be super fun to watch, scientists have yet to discover it. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Pacific Place

14. Moonlight

Moonlight is a film that has all of the major film critics in the country singing the loudest praises, and is already breaking box-office records, and happens to be a coming-of-age tale of a black American male. But I want to make this clear: The director of Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, did not come out of nowhere. He also directed and wrote one of the best films of the previous decade, Medicine for Melancholy (2008). The wonder is that it took him so long to make his second feature, which will most likely make a big splash at the next Oscars. Expect Jenkins to be one of the few black Americans to win the award for best director. CHARLES MUDEDE

SIFF Cinema Egyptian

Friday-Sunday

15. American Pastoral

Ewan McGregor directs and stars in this adaptation of Philip Roth's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel American Pastoral, a book that deals with political terrorism, family upheaval, religion, and the history of the United States in the 20th century.

Guild 45th

16. The Birdcage

The 1996 remake of 1978's La Cage aux Folles—directed by Mike Nichols and starring Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane and Dianne Wiest—offers drag, farce, and uptight Republicans.

Central Cinema

17. Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome Edition

When this film came out in May of 2015, I called it the greatest film of its kind ever made. The only thing time has done to alter that assessment is make me wonder if maybe “of its kind” was unnecessarily equivocal. Now, George Miller’s mega-masterpiece of style as substance is presented on Seattle’s best screen, in a black-and-white print (which Miller says is how he truly envisioned the film) that promises a whole new way of seeing the miracle of its kineticism. SEAN NELSON

Cinerama



18. Tower

The stunning new documentary Tower explores that terribly beautiful summer day in 1966 when a former Eagle Scout took a sniper’s perch and opened fire on the University of Texas campus. Although the film’s combination of archival footage and Waking Life–ish rotoscoped animation may initially seem like a gimmick, it becomes apparent within the first few minutes that this may actually be the best way to capture the horrid unreality of the situation. You are there. ANDREW WRIGHT

Northwest Film Forum

Saturday

19. Saturday Morning Cartoons with Brian Edwards

From Popeye to Bugs Bunny to Superman, this morning screening with Brian Edwards will feature about 100 minutes of retro cartoons in 16mm.

Northwest Film Forum

CONTINUING RUNS

20. The Girl on the Train

Just so we’re clear, this movie is not Gone Girl. It gets off to a deceptively boring beginning (and middle), with plenty of blue-tinted shots of a listless Blunt as Rachel, an unemployed alcoholic who fake-commutes on Metro North to New York, where she drinks vodka out of one of those water bottles with a built-in straw and sketches statues. On the way home to get blackout drunk, Rachel likes to watch a woman who lives in a house near the train and regularly hangs out on a deck wearing underwear and looking sad. That’s not really a creepy thing in and of itself, I guess—what is public transit in a big city for if not imagining the lives of other people?—but then that woman gets murdered, and Rachel becomes concerned she may have killed her in a blackout. MEGAN BURBANK

21. Sully

The story of US Airways Flight 1549—which, in 2009, pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger famously landed on the Hudson River—was going to be made into a movie whether we wanted it or not. So the news that Clint Eastwood, nowadays a dimmed, decidedly disappointing figure, was going to direct was neither surprising nor exciting. I'm a bit relieved, then, to tell you that Sully is a far more successful exercise in both dramatic storytelling and patriotism than Eastwood's 2012 dialogue with a chair. NED LANNAMANN