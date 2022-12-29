The 18th annual HUMP! Film Festival is coming! (lol)

A brand new lineup of sexy, dirty, funny, kinky, hot, and weird short films will premiere at On the Boards on February 23, with showings every weekend through March 11. And tickets are ON SALE NOW! What's more, all screenings will be hosted by the very hilarious Betty Wetter, who also... wait for it... STARS IN ONE OF THE HUMP! FILMS! Why am I yelling? Because early-bird tickets are only available through December 31! Once the clock strikes 2023, prices will go up and HUMP! screenings will start selling out like they always do so GO GO GO BUY BUY BUY!

What's that? You'd like me to calm down and tell you a few more enticing details? How's this: The official 2023 HUMP! Film Festival lineup IS HERE!

A few weeks ago several Stranger staffers and a few of our closest friends gathered at the office to eat bagels, sip mimosas, and watch hours and hours and hours of porn. We watched well over 100 HUMP! submissions, in fact, to ensure the all-new selection is as hot and entertaining as humanly possible.

It was all such a blur: quicksand, glitter, a surprisingly massive amount of food, a stapler, a shower curtain, one of those large plastic syringe-like thingies, mustard, a car jack being used in ways I could never imagine, and more mustard! So which movies made the cut?

Cream-filled and ready to eat. Courtesy of The Cannoli Brothers

Here's the official list, each one a brightly shining horny little diamond:

Feast of Fantasy

For those who love to play dress up and live their most surrealist erotic lives.

Get Ready with Betty

Drag queen and makeup artist extraordinaire, Betty Wetter’s step-by-step tutorial on the perfect look for any occasion!

The Cannoli Brothers

They may not be real brothers, but their cannoli are anything but fake.

Ménage à Fromage

Come for the orgy, stay for the cheese platter!

Crimson Cruising

Hot summer. Hot cars. Hot bodies. Hot Sex.

State of Mind

BDSM can be a pathway to spiritual transformation when practiced in ways that are safe, sane, and consensual. For this to happen, the union between Dom and sub must be built on a solid foundation of trust, honesty, and communication.

Demon Seed

This is a story of a young mage, Damian Dragon, taking a risk and building a bond with the Demon, Kemono Dragon. The young mage summons the demon for his commitment, protection, power, and, most of all, to bear his child.

Grace.

Grace. is an ode to abcde Flash’s understanding of her cycle and herself. By accepting each phase for what it is, she’s transformed this never-ending experience of highs and lows into a most reliable routine: a cycle that, like clockwork, she knows she can count on.

A Deep Undersanding

Two different talents share their sinking feelings about acting in quicksand fetish movies.

For Your Health

Take you meds, obey, repeat. Let the caretaker open you, it’s good for you.

No Translation

When a Translatina immigrant from Colombia meets a Transmasculine Brooklyn boy, they discover that their love goes beyond Spanish or English.

Luscious

Set in a voluptuously 1,800th-century backdrop, Karla Lane and Marina Maree explore each other's luscious bodies.

Cum as You Are

Empowerment is fucking sexy.

Body Language

When two bodies merge, a common language is made. Hearts beat as one.

Anathema

Two queer space cadets cruising the galaxy crash land on a strange planet. Things really go awry when the planet's inhabitants appear... insatiable.

Shadow Play

From scrotal screen to silver screen, Shadow Play brings two horny paper silhouettes to life.

It's Mr. Yamface!

Ever wonder how your dolls fucked?

Bloom Room

This playful and quirky film is sure to leave you in a good mood.

Color Me Wild

Welcome to the Neon Jungle. A space for psychedelic sexploration.

Ronald McBottoms for Some McDicken

American national treasure, Ronald, thought he was one of a kind—until now! When Ronald meets Ronald, worlds collide, and lust blossoms into a food-fight fiasco full of mustard and mayo... and we're lovin' it!

Screen/Play

Two gal pals in the 1970s tune in to a world of technicolor television fantasies.

The Boy with the Tighty-Whities

This short film explores a young man's curiosity for fetish and kink, with a focus on tighty-whities and wedgies.