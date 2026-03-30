One thing that all of this year's Undisputed Champions of Comedy seem to agree on is that Seattle's comedy scene is full of supportive folks who just want to make people laugh, and they welcome anyone looking to join them in their mischief. Scene veterans encourage newcomers, and long-time venues make room for more experimental events.

In fact, it's at the inclusive bi-monthly open mic, the Comedy Nest, where today's featured comedian, Benny Jensen, got their start on a whim. Who performs stand-up comedy on a whim??? Benny Jensen does. "I barely remember performing, but I do remember the founder, Danielle Gregoire, being warm and welcoming, and encouraging me to come back," they say.

Since that impromptu performance in 2013, Jensen has performed at all the notable Pacific Northwest comedy festivals—including Bumbershoot, Wet City Comedy, and Upper Left Comedy Festival—and they've also opened for some very funny people, including Hari Kondabolu, Jay Jurden, and Wally Baram.

Your next chance to see them is this Saturday, at Washington Hall, as part of The Stranger's annual Undisputed Champions of Comedy showcase.

Read on to learn more about Jensen, and catch up on my other interviews with this year's Undisputable Champions of Comedy here.

Describe your comedy in five words.

Not received well in Issaquah :(

Now that you’ve been declared an Undisputed Champion of Comedy, is there anyone in your life who said you wouldn’t make it, and you would now like to take this opportunity to rub it in their stupid face?

Yeah! Myself! Also, my kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Kaphingst, for stifling my creativity by telling me that I couldn’t color my bunny ears blue because bunnies aren’t blue. Why are you teaching kindergarten if you’ve never done shrooms?

I noticed on your Instagram page that you quote the great Danielle Staub. As someone who has watched every episode of every Real Housewives franchise, I truly appreciate the deep cut. Is she your favorite Housewife?

She’s not my #1 but I will always enjoy watching an underdog housewife come in and disrupt the social order (I am a Britani Bateman apologist!!!!). For the uninformed: a major part of Danielle’s storyline was that she had beef with a teenager, and that’s exactly what I come to Real Housewives for.

If you had to spend a week with one current Real Housewives franchise, which franchise would it be? (Sorry if I’m asking about Real Housewives too much. I just have a lot of thoughts about Real Housewives.)

Salt Lake City, absolutely. I want to go to Sundance with Lisa, hold Meredith’s hand while I tell her that caviar is legal and she doesn’t need to open a speakeasy to sell it, get a hydrafacial from Heather, do a soundbath with Whitney, go to Build-a-Bear with Britani, get exorcised by Mary, ask Angie to straighten my hair, and finally, seduce Bronwyn. I think we could be really happy together.

What would your Build-a-Bear for Britani say?

It would be an incantation to sever the cord between her and Jared once and for all.

Do you remember your first time doing stand-up? Were you hooked right away?

I do! This was way back in late 2013, before I came out as trans. I had read about this women-centered open mic called the Comedy Nest, and I was in the mood to do something scary, so I tried it on a whim. I think I was hooked on what was going on specifically in that basement. I knew coming into stand-up that it was a boys’ club, so the Comedy Nest felt like a little slice of heaven.

I can’t believe you just did comedy on a whim! That sounds terrifying. I’ve heard so many good things from other comedians about how welcoming and encouraging everyone at The Comedy Nest is, so I was so happy to see that they recently found a new home at Common Objects after the Rendezvous was sold. Any words of encouragement for anyone else who might be thinking about giving it a go?

Doing it for the first time is the hardest part, so rip that band-aid off and get freaky.

Seattle has lost some great comedy spots recently—Here-After closed, and Rendezvous, which had some regular showcases and open mics, changed owners. Where is your favorite place to see comedy in Seattle right now?

Honestly, the West Seattle Connection Facebook group. I initially joined to get intel on whale sightings, but I stayed to watch NIMBYs fight over whether or not pickleball is loud.

For more laughs, watch Jensen in conversation with fellow Undisputed Champion of Comedy, Scott Losse:

See Benny Jensen perform at The Stranger's Undisputable Champions of Comedy at Washington Hall on April 4, 7:30 pm, 21+. Tickets available here.