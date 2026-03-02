Want more? Here's everything we recommend this month: Music, Visual Art, Literature, Performance, Film, Food, and This & That.

MAR 19–APR 19

Mary Jane is by no means a new play. Amy Herzog wrote and premiered it at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 2017; that same year, Carrie Coon (who you at least know from the most recent season of White Lotus or The Gilded Age or Fargo) won an Obie for playing the title character at the New York Theatre Workshop; then in 2024, Rachel McAdams made her Broadway debut as that same lead. And based on the critical reaction to every staging so far, I’m certain of one thing: This compact, 95-minute play is guaranteed to break your heart. Herzog’s story is semi-autobiographical, about the impossible reality of parenting a chronically ill 2-year-old who wasn’t expected to live past his first week. But don’t mistake it for a tragic Lifetime movie. Instead, it captures what it is to be suspended, frozen in a state of crisis, but the play still promises humor, clarity, and humanity. Whether you’ve seen it staged already or not, catch it this time. (Bagley Wright Theater, times vary) HANNAH MURPHY WINTER

MAR 26–28

Amy O’Neal is back home again. After spending two decades dancing and curating in Seattle, she took a few years off in LA, but she’s settled back into the Pacific Northwest, and at On the Boards. When O’Neal was a finalist for a Stranger Genius Award back in 2013, Jen Graves and Brendan Kiley wrote that “delicate, wide-eyed girls with mouths that never open are about the only thing you will never find in Amy O’Neal’s dances.” And it’s a solid bet that you won’t find them in her newest play, either. She describes her return to On the Boards as a “ritual of femme power and connection” that “interrogates fear for the Feminine in patriarchal culture.” The piece combines the energy of nightclub and theater through five femme dancers, and includes original music from WD4D, Shabazz Palaces, Natasha Kmeto, and Moderat. (On the Boards, 8 pm) HANNAH MURPHY WINTER

MAR 26–28 AND APR 2–4

Longtime Seattle choreographer and dancer Heather Kravas has put together a contemporary dance series in late March through early April. RoCoCoCoCo has four movements—all take place in the black box theater at 12th Avenue Arts, all feature a different combination of dancers, and all will be accompanied by two pianists playing on two upright pianos that are bound together. You can see these dances—which are described like a DIY folk dance—unspool over four evenings, or if you haven’t rotted the fuck out of your attention span, you can opt for the marathon version and watch 4.5 hours of dance in one evening and see everything all at once. Whatever you choose, RoCoCoCo will be an experience you shouldn’t miss. (12th Avenue Arts, times vary) NATHALIE GRAHAM

More

A Midsummer Night’s Dream Through Mar 8, Union Arts Center, times vary

The Bonnies Mar 4–7, 12th Avenue Arts, 7:30 pm

I Will Miss You When You’re Gone Mar 5–21, Theatre off Jackson, times vary

Spike Einbinder & Honey Pluton Mar 10, Clock-Out Lounge, 8:30 pm, 21+

Benny Feldman Mar 11, Fremont Abbey, 8 pm

Joketellers Union with Emmett Montgomery and Brett Hamil Mar 11, Clock-Out Lounge, 8:30 pm, 21+

Morgan Jay Mar 13, Paramount Theatre, 7 pm, all ages

Tina Friml Mar 13–14, Laughs Comedy Club, times vary, 21+

Pacific Northwest Ballet Presents: Firebird Mar 13–22, McCaw Hall, times vary

Ain’t Misbehavin’ Mar 18–Apr 25, Taproot Theatre, times vary

Samantha Bee Mar 19, Neptune Theatre, 8 pm, all ages

Moisture Festival 2026 Mar 19–Apr 12, Broadway Performance Hall, times vary

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Mar 20–22, Paramount Theatre, times vary, all ages

Hurricane Diane Mar 20–Apr 12, Seattle Public Theater, times vary

Wife of Headless Man Investigates Her Own Disappearance Mar 27–Apr 11, Annex Theatre, times vary

Grand Kyiv Ballet: Swan Lake Mar 29, Moore Theatre, 4 pm, all ages

Brandon Wardell Apr 3, Crocodile, 7 pm, 21+

Early Warnings

Walden Apr 9–May 3, ArtsWest, times vary

The Stranger’s Undisputable Champions of Comedy Apr 4, Washington Hall, 7:30 pm, 21+

Appropriate Apr 9–May 10, Bagley Wright Theater, times vary

Pacific Northwest Ballet Presents: Giselle Apr 10–19, McCaw Hall, times vary, all ages

Jet City Improv at ArtsWest: An Improvised Musical Apr 19, ArtsWest, 7:30 pm

Margaret Cho Apr 19, Moore Theatre, 7 pm, all ages

Jonathan Van Ness Apr 24, Moore Theatre, 8 pm, all ages

Seattle Opera: Carmen May 2–17, McCaw Hall, times vary (See preview, pg. 43)

Jesus Christ Superstar May 2–17, 5th Avenue Theatre, times vary

Feat: Velocity Bash 2026 May 6, Washington Hall, 6 pm

Fauxnique: How Do I Look? May 7–9, On the Boards, 8 pm

Barefoot in the Park May 13–June 20, Taproot Theatre, times vary

Pacific Northwest Ballet Presents: All Lang May 29–June 7, McCaw Hall, times vary

NW New Works 2026 June 4–6, On the Boards, 7 pm

Disappearance at the Rocky Mountain Leatherdyke Snowpicnic June 5–20, Annex Theatre, times vary

The Play That Goes Wrong June 11–28, Bagley Wright Theater, times vary