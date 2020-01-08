Did Trump Rush Into the Iran Conflict to Distract from Impeachment?

Episode 228 worries about what's next in Trump's conflict with Iran, considers whether this is all just "wagging the dog," and puts the Oscars on notice. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Dan Savage, Eli Sanders, and Rich Smith talk about President Trump’s standoff with Iran, which escalated this week when Trump ordered a missile strike that killed a top Iranian general. Iran then fired missiles at US bases in Iraq in response, and now—at least for the moment—Trump is talking peace.

After that, a question: Would the Donald Trump we know create a new round of Middle East conflict just to distract from impeachment? Katie Herzog helps Dan and Eli with an answer, and then she explains why, with the Iowa caucuses fast approaching, she’s turned on Elizabeth Warren.

Finally, Jasmyne Keimig and Chase Burns talk about what happened at the Golden Globes, what it all means, and what errors and omissions need to be corrected before February's Oscars.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.