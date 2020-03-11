With stinging losses for Bernie Sanders in Michigan and beyond on Tuesday, it’s time to ask: What went wrong with his campaign? Dan Savage, Eli Sanders, and Rich Smith talk it out.
After that, with news that the coronavirus is officially a pandemic breaking during the show, the Blabbermouth crew evaluates responses so far and offers the experience of hard-hit Seattle as a warning to the rest of the nation.
Finally, a call from a listener who has some things to say about Bernie and black voters.
Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.