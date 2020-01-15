Who Should It Be: Bernie, Biden, or Warren?

Episode 229 talks Iowa, impeachment, and the Oscar nominations. Scott Olson / Getty Images

With a bunch of new impeachment news coming in, Dan Savage, Eli Sanders, and Rich Smith talk about how the looming Senate trial is going to look and what to expect from Chief Justice John Roberts, who’ll be presiding.

After that, what did we learn from this week's final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses? Anything? It seems like the race is coming down to Bernie, Biden, or Warren, so… who should it be?

Finally, Jasmyne Keimig and Chase Burns talk about the Oscar nominations and two movies worth seeing in theaters right now: 1917 and Uncut Gems.

Plus, as always, the music of Ahamefule J. Oluo.