We're counting down to 2025 by sharing some of our favorite cookies on Slog every day in December! Because life is hard, and sugar helps. Will things get weird? Maybe! There may have been a small fire during the first photo shoot! But hopefully, you'll also discover some new favorite treats to enjoy this season. Track our daily recommendations here! 🍪

We begin our countdown with...

The Chubby

Monorail Espresso

The Chubby was invented by Monorail Espresso co-founder Chuck Beek. BILLIE WINTER

It feels appropriate to kick off our cookie countdown with a treat from one of Seattle's most beloved and longest-running coffee stands, Monorail Espresso. The Chubby (or the Chubbie—I've seen it spelled both ways on Monorail's Instagram page) is a cookie for those who like cookie dough more than baked cookies.

Created by Monorail co-founder Chuck Beek, its purposefully pale texture sits somewhere between a cakey cookie and a thick slab of shortbread. This is not a cookie you scarf down in just a couple of bites for a quick sugar hit. The Chubby is crumbly and decadent and best enjoyed slowly, with coffee, hot chocolate, or tea. (Eat the Chubby dry at your own peril.)

That's the magic of the Chubby. It sets the tone for the rest of the day. It requires patience, it forces you to slow down. Get your cookie, get your coffee, and find a seat. Take a small bite of the Chubby, take a sip of your drink, and repeat. Still stressed? Grab another cookie. Take another breath. You're in Chubby's world now.