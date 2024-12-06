Annabelle

Treat Cookies

Okay, I’ll be honest. I was influenced into trying this cookie. I saw Treat Cookie’s TikTok, which featured their banoffee pie cookie. It’s topped with Nilla Wafers crunchy stuff and a dollop of what tasted like buttercream stuck with a banana chip and then drizzled with caramel sauce to order. I loved this cookie. It was soft and flavorful, and honestly, I always forget how good a banana chip is until I have one again.

I will say if we had a sweet scale, I’d rate this five out of five. So if you’re someone who prefers something like a ginger snap or this borderline-savory berbere caramel cookie Julianne featured earlier this week, Treat’s Annabelle cookie might not be for you. But I loved it. Also, this cookie really keeps. I missed the in-office cookie tasting and ended up scarfing this cookie alone in the office after a kindly coworker squirreled it away for me. Even three days after purchase, it remained soft, gooey, and delicious. Treat called it their staff favorite, and I can see why.

Getting to Treat requires a bit of a trip for many of us. Located in Burien, the bakery is probably one of our southernmost recommendations. But it was worth the journey. You can also, ahem, treat yourself to a cookie subscription to save yourself a drive and have the goods delivered to you! What a perfect gift for the holidays.

We're counting down to 2025 by sharing some of our favorite cookies on Slog every day in December! Because life is hard, and sugar helps. Will things get weird? Maybe! There may have been a small fire during the first photo shoot! But hopefully, you'll also discover some new favorite treats to enjoy this season. Track our daily recommendations here! 🍪