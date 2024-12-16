Last week I told you about Dahlia Bakery’s Hudda's Butterscotch Smoked Oat & Sea Salt Cookie and praised it for being an Adult Cookie. After all, the last thing you want to do at a holiday party or cookie exchange is fight off a gaggle of sticky-fingered babies for dessert.

Another confection that falls firmly in that kid-deterring column is the Miso Buckwheat Chocolate Chip cookie from Baked. It defies all cookie expectations. Children will definitely think they want it. It’s the size of a baby’s head, and the edges crinkle and cackle while the center is soft and chewy, baked until just set. It looks like a chocolatey, chewy, melty, messy, picture-perfect chocolate chip cookie.

Then comes the miso. The first bite is unexpected—the miso delivers this deep salty flavor that hits first but is quickly rounded out by the buckwheat flour’s earthy nuttiness and pockets of smooth dark chocolate. The second bite is transformative—your brain begins to rewire itself to redefine everything you thought a cookie could be. This is a cookie for people who claim to not like sweet things. This is a cookie for people whose teeth ache at the sight of, say, Treat Cookie’s Annabelle (with caramel drizzled to order!) or the beloved PacNW legend, the Big Pink Cookie. (It’s also gluten-free and vegan, fwiw.)

It pairs perfectly with the shop’s seasonal black sesame caramel latte, which comes topped with a cloud of salted whipped cream. Dip your cookie in it! In fact, here's a free suggestion for Bake Shop: Serve this cookie with an optional side of the salted whipped cream—the cold, tangy cream is the perfect accompaniment to the cookie’s richness. I’d pay an extra buck for that for sure.

Bake Shop also has holiday treats available for pre-order for Christmas and Hannukah (tahini challah and chocolate babka!), as well as cookie decorating kits that come with plain sugar cookies and three pastry bags of icing.

We're counting down to 2025 by sharing some of our favorite cookies on Slog every day in December! Because life is hard, and sugar helps. Will things get weird? Maybe! There may have been a small fire during the first photo shoot! But hopefully, you'll also discover some new favorite treats to enjoy this season. Track our daily recommendations here! 🍪

