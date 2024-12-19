Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwich

Temple Pastries’ Ice Cream & Sandwich Window

Earlier this year, Temple Pastries launched their Ice Cream & Sandwich Window, a walk-up window next to the Central District bakery that offered summery lunch items like sandwiches, ice cream, and housemade chips. It was a godsend during the warmer months—their ice cream menu included soft serve in flavors like pandan, mango, strawberry sumac, and cherry vanilla, but, as is the case for so much of summer’s bounty, they suspended the ice cream program after Labor Day.

But this month they’ve broken their own “no ice cream in the winter” rule, at least temporarily, to introduce the gingerbread ice cream sandwich.

A thick and creamy puck of Gingerbread-spiced ice cream is tucked between two soft gingerbread cookies, and because that’s not enough ginger, they’ve dipped it in ginger-y coating. While it may look like a creamy ice cream sandwich, it should come with a warning because the ginger kick is not at all subtle. The cookies are almost hot, with enough ginger that a slow burn started to build up in the back of my throat that thankfully got extinguished with each bite of ice cream. The ginger burns so brightly, in fact, our social media manager Christian Parracco says he’d classify it as a Not for Kids cookie and I’m inclined to agree. (Though I know several kids who love Flamin’ Cheetos and Takis so maybe they’d be into it.)

If you want something more traditional (and shelf-stable) for your holiday cookie platter, you can grab one of Temple’s cookie tins, or build your own selection, like I did, with their current selection that includes plum linzer, chocolate-dipped mint cookies, cardamom sugar cookies.

More of Temple's holiday offerings. BILLIE WINTER

