Seattle’s local primary elections are heating up!!! We’ve got seven city council seats on the ballot, four of them are total free-for-alls, and the results will determine the direction of city politics for the foreseeable future. Kind of a big deal, to be quite honest!

Luckily for you, the Washington Bus and The Stranger have joined forces ONCE AGAIN to present Candidate Survivor, a spicy showdown that lets YOU decide that future.

Come to Neumos at 6 pm on Tuesday, July 11 to watch council candidates from all over the city sweat as they pound (vegan) hot wings under an intense interrogation, lip sync for their lives, and try to wow you with a talent show—all under the strong, chaotic, and I would even say comfortably sensual direction of our host, Seattle attorney general of drag, Miss Texas 1988.

The volume of your beautiful voice will determine the winner, so come ready to scream your head off for the candidate who impresses you the most—or the least. No matter what, it's sure to be an unforgettable night.

I mean, remember when Washington State Senator Bob Hasegawa vape-fluted?

OMGGGGG HASEGAWA W HIP HOP FLUUUUUUUUUUUUTE pic.twitter.com/7dhQnU4Oek — Sydney Brownstone #timeforchange (@sydbrownstone) July 12, 2017

Or when former Mayor Mike McGinn juggled? Or when former Mayor Jenny Durkan threw tequila into an all-ages crowd?

Oh my god, or when Jessyn Ferrell, the current director of Seattle's Office of Sustainability and the Environment, delivered a speech set to Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" and had to restart because the heckling hit way too hard and fast?

Heidi wills is doing a speech set to Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and had to restart due to heckling pic.twitter.com/cm8QqXM9QE — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) August 22, 2019

Or when Tim Burgess, former Seattle City Council Member and current director of strategic initiatives in the Mayor's Office, rapped to Wiz Khalifa's "Black and Yellow?"

Or when PrideFest executive director Egan Orion performed as "Shegan" and sheepishly sang Michael Bublé's "Feeling Good"?

Here cooomes Egan “Shegan” who is doing drag to Michael Buble pic.twitter.com/k65mx45vtR — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) August 22, 2019

This is the kind of content we're talking about here, people. You're not going to want to miss out.

As always, the event is free. But please reserve a ticket here so we know you're coming. We've gotta make sure we have enough room and stuff, so, seriously, reserve yourself a ticket.