A Message to the City from Miss Texas 1988

Miss Texas 1988 is the attorney general of drag. Courtesy of Miss Texas 1988

It's Tuesday, April 28, and a week from today, the outdoors will partially reopen. That's how bleak this downside-up, outside-in world is.

Given the choas, The Stranger has not been able to independently confirm that Miss Texas is actually "the" attorney general of drag, but she certainly seems to think she is.

"You might be having a rough go of it right now," the attorney general of drag says in her message. "There's a lot of stuff in the air. The ozone layer. Children's cartoons. Cashews."

To help you get through the haze of despair and cashews, she's prepared a list of "fun" "ideas" of things to do in quarantine:

Hahahaha. Tip Miss Texas right now, that was amazing.

Miss Texas describes herself as "part drag queen, part clown, and 100% considerate ball of chaos." Where does her name come from? She says:

"Miss Texas 1988" came about when a bartender insulted a gaudy blue and silver dress I was wearing by saying I looked like "Miss Texas 1988." I proudly took the title and the bartender is a lovely friend of mine. For me, the name represents all of the conflicting, campy, violent, hopeful, desperate, prideful, and bombastic components of "glamor" and "success"—wrapped in anachronism, feminism, and very cheap earrings.

After a fierce competition, she was named Critter Person 2018. She won R Place's "So You Think You Can Drag" competition in 2019. And she is a renowned defeatee of the Bacon Strip 2018 Unpageant.

"Take this moment to really embrace mindfulness." Courtesy of Miss Texas 1988

On April 30, Miss Texas will be part of the Subkulture livestream for the Capitol Hill Arts Streaming Festival. On the same day, she will be in the streaming party for TUSH (the drag show that usually happens at the Clockout Lounge).

She's also usually in R Place's Lashes: Living Room Edition which streams on weekends at 10 pm.

You can follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Very official portrait.

Thank you so much for the message, Miss Tex—er, Madame Attorney General!!

May we all have a little better luck than you did finding things to do today. (If you need ideas, start here.)

Don't inject disinfectants, kids.