At the end of August, we reported that 10-year-old Outer Planet Brewing, the smallest operating craft brewery on Capitol Hill, would close permanently on September 20 after unsuccessfully attempting to find new ownership. Now, a last-minute buyer will keep the dog-friendly, family-friendly taproom alive after all.

The new owner, local beer industry veteran and Capitol Hill resident Amory Carhart, read about the closure in The Stranger and reached out to Outer Planet to inquire about potentially purchasing the business. Discussions followed, and on September 24, just days after the nanobrewery’s official closing party, the former owners entered into an official agreement to sell to Carhart.

Carhart says he jumped on the opportunity to buy the nanobrewery because didn’t want the neighborhood to lose such a cherished third space. He’s dedicated to preserving Outer Planet’s “cozy gathering space” and signature small-batch European-style beers. He also hopes to add some American pale ales to the lineup and sell beer to other bars and restaurants, which the brewery hasn’t done before. “As a Capitol Hill resident it broke my heart to see one of the best small businesses on the hill shutter,” he says. “It's a place people come for book club, MTG games, DND, bingo, and trivia in addition to fantastic European-style beer. It's lowkey, it's small and intimate, and there truly is a community feel. It's a great place to make friends casually, and a great place to chat with the beertenders. I had the opportunity to keep it alive, and felt almost as if it was a civic duty to do so.”

Carhart graduated from South Puget Sound Community College’s Craft Brewing & Distilling program six years ago and has worked as a brewer at Mac & Jack’s, Elysian, Fremont, and most recently, Hellbent Brewing Company. His wife, Aimee Bessette, is an event planner and will help to round out Outer Planet’s community programming with board game nights, movie nights, and “intimate classes on the science behind your favorite beer,” according to a press release. But don’t worry: the popular trivia and bingo nights and members-exclusive events aren’t going away. “I'm extremely excited to build some new programs, introduce these new events, and continue making it a place that is inclusive, friendly, fun, and just an all-around good place to hang,” Carhart says.

The brewery reopened last Wednesday, October 1. According to a message on the website, the previous owners will work to transition ownership throughout the month. “We are excited about the opportunity to pass the torch for Outer Planet to live on,” they wrote, “and are grateful for the future owner to enter this new chapter of our beloved brewery.”