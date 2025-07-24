I never thought I’d run for office.

I didn’t come from deep pockets or have personal wealth. I didn’t have a long list of wealthy donors in my phone. Like so many people in our city, I paid rent, carried student loan debt, and worked full-time. Running for office felt out of reach. Then Democracy Vouchers changed everything.

When Seattle voters passed the Democracy Voucher Program, it sent a powerful message: You can run for office without spending your days dialing for dollars. Local government can reflect the people who live here, not just those who can afford to bankroll their own campaigns. That bold choice by voters made Democracy Vouchers a reality, and I had a path to run.

In 2017, I ran for Seattle City Council and became the first first candidate in the country to win elected office using Democracy Vouchers. Most of my campaign funds–-65 percent—came from vouchers, and almost everyone who gave did so with their vouchers, only occasionally supplementing with their own dollars. With the support of working people, renters, women, and union members, I ran a campaign powered by everyday people and grassroots donations, not big checks from the wealthy few. I knocked on doors and talked to neighbors about our shared priorities: housing, health, good jobs, and justice. Over and over, people told me, “I’m so glad you’re running. You can have my vouchers.” They were taking an opportunity to invest in someone who represented their values.

That opportunity made a huge difference. That year, more than 16,000 Seattle residents used Democracy Vouchers, which, combined with cash contributors, almost tripled the number of donors from the previous election. Vouchers brought a diverse group of candidates into the race: renters, younger people, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ community. That election resulted in a majority of women and people of color on the city council.

The Democracy Voucher Program is a win on all fronts. It opened the door for a new generation of candidates from communities long excluded from political power. It changed who is donating and engaging in our elections, so more people can support candidates of their choice. And it changed who gets elected, giving everyday people an equal say and allowing more diverse leaders to win.

Democracy Vouchers have made our elections more accessible, our campaigns more accountable, and our democracy more representative.

Let’s keep up the progress by keeping Democracy Vouchers.

This August, Seattle voters will decide on Proposition 1 to renew the Democracy Voucher Program in the August 5 primary election. It’s a critical moment for our city. At a time when democracy is under attack across the country, when voter suppression, big money, and political extremism are on the rise, we can’t afford to go backward. We need to protect what works and what we’ve built together.

Democracy Vouchers gave me the chance to run and win. They’re creating the same opportunities for others, many of whom would never have thought to run, just like I didn’t. Let’s make sure Democracy Vouchers are here for the next generation of leaders, too.

Vote YES on Prop 1.

Teresa Mosqueda is a King County Council Member, representing District 8.