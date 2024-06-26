I, Anonymous Jun 26, 2024 at 1:00 pm

Top Rot

Anonymous
Steven Weissman

Dear Seattle Leaders and Mr. Clueless Mayor, 

Get your heads out of your asses and wake the fuck up!!! Why isn't it obvious to any of you that all you are doing about Seattle public safety is treating the symptoms and not dealing with the causes? 

One of the obvious issues none of you want to address is the rising costs of housing, food, goods, and services in Seattle. People are overworked, struggling, and barely able to make ends meet, and there's no relief in sight. The stress and pressure of these ongoing struggles to get basic needs met continue to increase homelessness, crimes, mental instability, and illness. 

Instead, you’re catering to the rich and affluent with all this nonsense about cutting gig worker pay, holding up affordable housing dollars for low-income communities, and cutting services.  All you have to do is walk around the "richer" neighborhoods of Seattle and then go to the struggling neighborhoods to see and feel the stark differences in safety, cleanliness, maintenance of the roads and buildings, etc. The management of this city is appalling. You should all be ashamed of yourselves. 

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.

 

Tags: I, Anonymous
The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!
CONTRIBUTE NOW

More In I, Anonymous

Star-Crossed Valentines
Fucking Facility Fees
The Smallest Man in the World
Checkoutrage
Splash Attack
Diffusing Mr. Persistent

Editors' Picks

The Hot Charlotte at the Zig Zag Café
Matthew Mitnick’s Campaign Meltdown
Seattle's Crackdown on Low-Level Crime Targets the Poor, Mentally Ill
Finding Humanity Alongside Druids, Demons, Tabaxi, and War Veterans
No Clear Path Toward Criminalizing Drugs in Washington
The Musician Who Gave Me the City and Stars, Vangelis, Is Dead
The Stranger
is a proud member of the media network
Masthead Ad Info & Rates Jobs at The Stranger Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Takedown Policy Find The Stranger Near You
Support The Stranger
All contents © Index Newspapers LLC
800 Maynard Ave S, Suite 200, Seattle, WA 98134