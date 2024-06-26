Dear Seattle Leaders and Mr. Clueless Mayor,

Get your heads out of your asses and wake the fuck up!!! Why isn't it obvious to any of you that all you are doing about Seattle public safety is treating the symptoms and not dealing with the causes?

One of the obvious issues none of you want to address is the rising costs of housing, food, goods, and services in Seattle. People are overworked, struggling, and barely able to make ends meet, and there's no relief in sight. The stress and pressure of these ongoing struggles to get basic needs met continue to increase homelessness, crimes, mental instability, and illness.

Instead, you’re catering to the rich and affluent with all this nonsense about cutting gig worker pay, holding up affordable housing dollars for low-income communities, and cutting services. All you have to do is walk around the "richer" neighborhoods of Seattle and then go to the struggling neighborhoods to see and feel the stark differences in safety, cleanliness, maintenance of the roads and buildings, etc. The management of this city is appalling. You should all be ashamed of yourselves.