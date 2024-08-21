I was walking by the Walgreens on E Pine Street when you, an insane asshole, dumped a bucket of water from your apartment window down onto the street.

You ruined my hair and clothes with your gross water. WTF is wrong with you? It's not the middle ages anymore, where people empty their chamber pots onto the street!

I hope you have a terrible life and many other things that I won't type out here.

Do you need to get something off your chest? Submit an I, Anonymous and we'll illustrate it! Send your unsigned rant, love letter, confession, or accusation to ianonymous@thestranger.com. Please remember to change the names of the innocent and the guilty.