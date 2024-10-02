Please. For the love of god, leash your damn dogs.

I don’t give a shit if your dog is the goodest boy because news alert: HE ISN'T. Period. Public parks are not a dog park, sidewalks are not a dog park, your fucking unfenced yard is not a dog park.

Nobody knows your dogs, nobody knows if they will recall—which let’s be honest, they won’t—and I’d like to walk my dog in peace or enjoy outdoor spaces without having to deal with your lack of responsibility and consideration. It’s giving entitlement ick!

