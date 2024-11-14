After reading many of the I, Anonymous posts on Instagram, I have one thing I REALLY want to say to all the negative commenters: Shut the fuck up, already.

I understand that sometimes the ranters can be annoying and incredibly self-absorbed or clearly insecure and scared of the world, so they take to the internet. Yet there you are in the comments, blabbing on about how annoyed you are with them for submitting their rant and acting as though you've never had an annoying take before. You're all so miserable and embarrassing, and maybe you should let go of all that anger by submitting a rant, IDK, but you definitely have to grow up.

