To the woman at self-checkout at Safeway who threw my basket down: Have some fucking patience.

You see me just finishing up checking out my things, I finish paying, I grab my receipt, I have yet to grab my items, and you push my basket ON THE GROUND? You couldn't wait 10 seconds for me to step away to have your turn at the self-checkout? You just HAD to checkout while I'm still there? Fuck you. I wanted to push your stuff on the ground so bad.

You may have had a bad day, in a rush, whatever; that is a you problem. You looked to be in your fifties, so I assumed you knew better to do that. I hope your oranges were the worst oranges you ever ate.

