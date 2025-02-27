I love walking around Green Lake. I don’t mind the crowds on nicer days. I don’t mind dodging wobbly kids on bikes or cocky, speeding rollerbladers. I’m not bothered when I have to speedwalk on the muddy shoulder to pass parents without a hint of spatial awareness who are pushing strollers two, sometimes three, abreast. It all comes with the territory of enjoying a space that others enjoy as much as I do.

What I can’t understand, though, is the people who stroll around the lake while smoking or vaping. I want to smell the fresh air, too! Not your cigarette or cotton candy-flavored bullshit.

I don’t care if you smoke. I don’t even care if you smoke in public. But please, at least take a seat on a bench or stand off to the side while you suck on your various cancer contraptions so I can quickly move through your cloud of stink. Otherwise, you’re leaving all of us coming up behind you stuck in your stench.

