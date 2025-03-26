To the Tesla drivers who think you are free from sin because you have an “I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy” bumper sticker: I have a special feeling of hatred towards you.

You wake up every morning, knowing full well that you are essentially a moving advertisement for modern fascism, and you think a fucking bumper sticker means you get off scot-free? No. You are announcing to the world that you have no backbone.

You actually want to feel better about your misguided car purchase? How about you sell your car and buy a used Nissan Leaf if you claim to care about the environment? Better yet, you could organize and advocate for greater access to public transportation. You could sell your mobile Nazi flag and pay for the gender-affirming surgery of a trans person. You could convert it into a home for stray cats. There are so many other things you could do, bedsides stick a pathetic $7 bumper sticker from Amazon on your overpriced piece of garbage. Until then, get the fuck out of my face.

