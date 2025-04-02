Shared bathrooms are appropriate for some public spaces! Actually, bars are one of the only places that I have truly enjoyed a shared bathroom experience because I get to chat with girls and if I have to poop at the bar I’m calling it a night.

Anyway, I do not want to share a bathroom with my coworkers or, god forbid, my boss! Imagine you have to take a dump at work, so you stealthily run to the bathroom to take the quickest shit of all time. Mid-release, your boss walks in. How do you know? You can see them through the enormous gaps in the stalls. WHY ARE THE GAPS SO BIG!

Let me shit in peace! Maybe they have to take a dump, too—that’s great, I just don’t want to know.

I feel like I’m insane? Can we fix this? Can we get a single-stall situation for offices? How does the bathroom at Lumon work?

