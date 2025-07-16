I take the Link train to work four days a week, and I’d love to have a place to put my coffee. I mean, we do live in Seattle, we drink lots of coffee—a few cup holders would be so nice. I can set my li’l coffee down and read my book.

P.S. If the train gods do add cup holders and people start leaving trash or their empty coffee cups on the train, I’m sorry. I’ll submit a new rant. We can’t have anything nice. I’ll hold my damn coffee.

