Beacon hill light rail station on a Friday afternoon
You: blue shirt and beard. Me: leather jacket. Maybe you were checking me out. Maybe I had Nutella on my face. You’re my type.
Megan at the Meeting
I really hope I see you again. I'll take that ride home. Jeff
Cheryl Blossom IRL
Maybe 5 years ago now, I saw you passing a BofA ATM in Georgetown. Your beauty was breathtaking and my bi heart thinks of you still from time to time.
Math Rock
I saw you in 15th & Union, holding your yellow umbrella, looking so beautiful. We talked, ate, and rocked out! I am the happiest man ever since.
Cowboy Boots, To Go
You walked out of McCaw Hall in VERY wide jeans, gripping your cowboy boots in one hand. You moved like a dancer. Was that you on the ballet ad??
Running for Burien City Council
You ran a few times before and I think you won the first time. Anyway I saw you hyping a crowd this summer and stopped to listen. You're so fine.
Bright neon bright jacket boy on bike-riding up boren/pike
We made prolonged eye contact
It was the 4th of July
I was at a house party, having a blast. I was talking with all my friends, and then suddenly you were there. And I haven’t stopped thinking about you.
