girl in the old white volvo on denny way
you looked over at me in my little smart car and your mouth dropped open, so naturally i made the same face at u. it was really funny. i hope ur well
To the anarchist with the face tattoo on the train back from the protest
How's your praxis? Because I think we could be more than just a theory ;)
Free Glass of Wine at Base
I've only dated men but was excited by the possibility we were flirting. The gizmo wasn't working so the wine was free. Did u see aurora brls?
Eating Garlic Bread in the park
Super cute trans guy I made eye contact with at the grill in the hat and denim overshirt. I was wearing the army shirt helping with the event.
Lynnwood AMC
We met waiting for our turn for the bathroom. You were seeing IF and I, the new Strangers. I wish we could have talked more!
Tin Hat between Woodland sets
Talked about microwaved fish + discount grocery stores. My 3 drinks made me too sleepy to wait until you came back, but u made me smile.
Redhead at Belle and Sebastian
I'm the tall guy with the chin length hair dancing on stage you were in row F (?). I appreciate you were one of the first to get up and dance.
Picture perfect picture window
You were in the house next to the house party 6 years ago. I invited you to play beer pong and then left town 5 days later. I just moved back. Coffee?
Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!
Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!