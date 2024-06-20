Fat Shack Sunday after 10p 6/16

You were there with 3 friends. We kept making eyes while you were waiting to order, and especially when you walked to your table. We sat back to back.

Scooter Cutie in Apartment Elevator

I was rushing to dinner when I got off the elevator while you got on w/ your scooter. Made eye contact and both did a double take as the door closed

t dock cutie

to the cutie in the blue two piece & white crocs at t dock on friday: i was reading across from u in a black bikini. what book were u lost in?

Three cool d*kes (?) on the bar at the DIIV show

Cool seeming dyke looking individuals at the DIIV show. My girlfriend and I (lesbians) were behind/ next to y’all and wanna be friends :~)

Southgate Karaoke

You: short fire red hair singing Chappell Roan at queer night. Me: instantly swooning. Skate together next time?

City Market man with a golden dog

Me in a red leather trench, on the way to a date. You stopped me with a sweet & simple compliment. I wish the date would have been with you instead.

Shooting bubbles out of your car in Denny traffic

You light worker, you. Rebelliously shooting a bubble gun into otherwise enervating traffic on the Denny bridge, and I'll never know why. Thanks girly

Neon Pink Fixie Goddess

You: Riding your bike up Harvard Ave from the University Bridge on 6/9. Me: Driving and my heart skipped a beat. Would buy you a cold bevy anytime.

