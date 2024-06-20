Fat Shack Sunday after 10p 6/16
You were there with 3 friends. We kept making eyes while you were waiting to order, and especially when you walked to your table. We sat back to back.
Scooter Cutie in Apartment Elevator
I was rushing to dinner when I got off the elevator while you got on w/ your scooter. Made eye contact and both did a double take as the door closed
t dock cutie
to the cutie in the blue two piece & white crocs at t dock on friday: i was reading across from u in a black bikini. what book were u lost in?
Three cool d*kes (?) on the bar at the DIIV show
Cool seeming dyke looking individuals at the DIIV show. My girlfriend and I (lesbians) were behind/ next to y’all and wanna be friends :~)
Southgate Karaoke
You: short fire red hair singing Chappell Roan at queer night. Me: instantly swooning. Skate together next time?
City Market man with a golden dog
Me in a red leather trench, on the way to a date. You stopped me with a sweet & simple compliment. I wish the date would have been with you instead.
Shooting bubbles out of your car in Denny traffic
You light worker, you. Rebelliously shooting a bubble gun into otherwise enervating traffic on the Denny bridge, and I'll never know why. Thanks girly
Neon Pink Fixie Goddess
You: Riding your bike up Harvard Ave from the University Bridge on 6/9. Me: Driving and my heart skipped a beat. Would buy you a cold bevy anytime.
Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!
Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!