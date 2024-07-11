Stinky climber

You were climbing at VW and you kept on talking about how you stink so much. We joked about BO as we were both leaving. Let’s be stinky together?

Photo at Lindas

I asked you to take a photo of me and friends at Lindas on saturday. I was laughing in the 2nd pic bc your cute face genuinely caught me off guard!

Pu Erh bae

I was the tall blonde barista at Victrola last summer, you were the cute customer always ordering your pu erh tea. Coffee date?

sweater cutie in the elevator

We kept making eye contact in the work elevator and you told me to have a good day when I left. you are so cute maybe I’ll see you again…

Pride Friday, masc in white car on pike st.

Lots of extetended eye contact, you called out and said I was beautiful, I was the dirtyblonde goth babe lmao, in front of life on mars, message me!

Elliot Bay Trail- All black with fluffy black dog.

You wear all black. So do I. We both have black fluffy dogs. I've been building the courage to talk to you. But you wore grey today & it threw me off!

Beautiful Prithi from Monkey Loft

You: beauty in black and gold, complimented my neck tattoo. Me: gold chain shirt. Lost you in the crowd, can’t forget you. Girls only date sometime?

cutie with a booty

to the handsome guy outside Cone & Steiner: I could watch you strut your stuff in those tight Levi Chino pants all day. damn, you looked good. woof.

