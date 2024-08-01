Flower Crown Cutie at Candidate Survivor

You had really cute curly hair, and a flower crown, and we were booing Tanya Woo together. Maybe we can hate on her together.

Trans girls in a cishet world

We had fun dancing and being vulnerable at Monkey Loft Friday 7/19. I need other trans women in my circle. You're smart and hot as hell. Be friends?

Lady in the SUV at the intersection of Holman and Greenwood

I was walking my dog wearing a jumpsuit & heatless curls. Thx for complimenting my look, it was a nice change of pace from catcalls from shitty men!

Handy Man Helps Vendor Babe in Distress

I was setting up my clothing rack at a local thrift market, it was wobbly as all hell. You came along, tightened my screws, and saved the day. Swoon!

You watched our band play at Chop Suey

afterwards, you asked our table for a local bar rec. I felt a rush when our eyes met. I would've asked for your number if you weren't taken.

Compound Arm Fracture guy at Timber!

the last night of Timberfest’s show at the Campfire Stage, you telling your friends the story about how you broke your arm had our entire crew dying!

Cutie outside the QFC

You, cutie in the gym clothes and baseball cap, smiled at me in the crosswalk outside the Broadway QFC. It was a bad day, you made it a little better!

Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia bag

You asked me about my bag in line for roast pig at a party on Sunday. I had to run a few minutes later. Want to continue the conversation?

Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!

Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!