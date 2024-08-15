Guy who saw me biking up Harvard Ave with my puppy in my backpack

You asked me how I taught her to put her paws on my shoulders, but I was too out of breath to respond. The answer: I didn't. She is simply perfect.

Chase at Chipotle

You told me how to use the walk up window @ Interbay (I had no idea it existed nor did I know it has a door bell to ring) shoot your shot PLEASE LMAO

headed to alaska. next time with me?

At the hideout, we talked about Alaska and San Diego. Come back, look me up ;) I think we have to talk it out

Tattoos Blonde Babe with Two Giant Dogs

I saw your gorgeous tattoos and your shepherds on 15th. We locked eyes as you saved me from their excited leaps. Dog park date?

Mid-summer mustache in a white shirt with friends over pizza at Cornelly

You were with two friends, and so was I. We went on a walk during our wait, and we ran into you as we came back. I wish I'd done more than smile :)

888

Fremont Abbey. Bathroom line. We jointly scoped adorable office digs. You, black sox. Me rose pants. Fun to have?

Fender Bender Babe

Friday 4pm, Belltown. Your red car bumped my black car. You only spoke to Spanish. Forgot to exchange info…….

Columbia City PCC, 8/9 rush hour, Alt-Twink of Ambiguous Sexuality

you, dark wavy hair, blue shirt, cute jeans and a bag- me in a cap, green shorts, tye dye shirt- ur so beautiful! here’s hoping ur single and like men

