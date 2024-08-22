To the Subaru driving on 520 this morning with cool stickers:

Your sticker collection is cool. We should be friends. Stickers: Mola mola dive flag, free palestine, “I brake for cloud formations” :’)

Brat Summer in Cap Hill

Grey sports car with red seats in cap hill near Hot Mommas on Wednesday. Blasting Charlie xcx and singing along. Happy brat summer babes 🍏💋

At Seattle Library, Fall 2019

I always wanted to share this just to let others know how beautiful you are. Tall, oh so handsome Asian, big, hunky gaurd with a mustache.

Ethereal Hottie @ Posession, The Beacon 8/2

You: masked, alone, whale-tailing in a lace slip & leather gloves Us: 2 masked dykes. wanted to say hi but u vanished. Join our pervert movie club?

cute masc at Creature Consignment - you complimented my boygenius baggu

You had great rings and a charming smile, but I got shy. Can I buy you a drink?

buddhism forearm tat on the 8 bus

i got your L-start name and we talked as i got off for the 1 bus. you had a sic checkered fit going on and a bag full of birthday booze. want ur #! :)

Masked & trans on the train

We got on the train at UW Station. Your water bottle had a trans flag sticker, & I complimented your ribcage t-shirt. I'd love a chance to chat more..

