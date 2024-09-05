Yard House giggle

August, 29th 4:15pm. U: tall blonde with blue eyes your friend: curly hair Dakine backpack exit Yard House had a giggle over happenings. Let’s hang?

You were taking fancy photos every time I turned around at Bumbershoot…

Wearing red shoes, red socks. Dunno who was stalking who. Left James Blake early w/ my friend, and there you were escaping from the same side exit.

hideout pax redhead

You were at hideout with your brother. Tried but failed to catch up to you outside. Contact me???

Hazelwood cutie

We matched, but accidentally unmatched! We were supposed to meet at hazelwood in Ballard on Thurs at 6p, missed you there. I’d still love to meet u 😊

Met at Mayday in Jax Beach During Hurricane

You: visitor from Seattle area thinking of moving here Me: working served you ice cream. Sorry I got nervous and let you leave without exchanging info

Crop top Metallica shirt outside stadium

Saw you walking down 1st Ave S after Friday show. Few drunk bros were vying for your attention but I thought I caught your eye. Other shows planned?

Pax Saturday waiting on ff7 VA line

Cute goth girl. I regret not talking to you more about art and hobbies. I was wearing black studded tripp pants, friends with Helldiver

