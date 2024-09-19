I took a mental picture

U shot me the cutest smile crossing N36th & Phinney, sporting denim jacket & camera. I was driving to work. Make sure u bring camera to our 1st date.

Girl You Motivate Me!

You, running in front of me at VPark, then crossed in front of me later and I got competitive, thanks for helping me get a personal best mile time!

Pink sneakers on the 48

You were sitting across from me in jorts and a yellow crop top. On one of your shoes was written "faggot girls run the world". Thought you were cute

pizza my heart

You were in a pizza class and kept making eye contact and stayed way later than I thought you would. Hope to see you again over a slice.

Truck guy on 10th & Roanoke

You stopped and checked out my Honda Grom, I gave you a thumbs up 👍🏻 Just wanted to say “aw shucks, thank u”

Grape Swisher 420

Meta deleted my Instagram and I don’t have your number. If you still have mine, text me!

Rendezvous part 2?

I saw you dancing at the Rendezvous Saturday night. You asked my friend if we were together. Rendezvous again next Saturday? Let’s dance:)

you gave me extra fries at the queen anne dick's

at least a handful more than usual. you had brown hair and wore a mask. i also had brown hair and wore a mask. thank you my hamburger angel.

