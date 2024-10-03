Practically Magic

you told me you were on a "Sandra-bullock kick" and I can't stop thinking about it. let's catch another flick at SIFF together on purpose next time?

Abolitionist Bandana at Zookraut

Moshing at Zookraut with an "Abolish the Police" bandana. I'm the girl who got BONKED in the pit. Wanted to say hi, catch a show sometime?

Linden Ave Ragey Passenger Princess

Tell your bf to retake drivers ed or dump him. U wont have to flip people off when he crosses lanes of traffic from a stop to tbone ur side.

Loopy at Oktoberfest

We worked next to each other pouring beers at Oktoberfest on Saturday. You drew flowers on the token cards and I drew beer mugs. Wanna grab a beer?

Cutie @ Marika Hackman

We were both solo, masked, sipping drinks. I wanted to say hi but you left so quick! At the next gay function, let’s linger?

Dashing cowboy hat man

You had a pink cowboy hat and shiny makeup at the Streetlight Manifesto concert. I said “your hat fucks” and we chatted briefly before moshing again.

it was like a sign

At Pax West, you wore a jean jacket that said “You Are Not a Burden” on the back. Thank you, bc I did feel like one and seeing that helped a lot

He's Nice I Swear

You asked to pet my dog, I'm sorry he bit you

Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!

Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!