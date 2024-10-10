St Anne ER in Burien

I was on crutches, not well. We made eye contact after I was done checking in and you wished me well. I’d love to know more about you.

at a ballard cafe

I was at my barista job. You liked my Ghost t-shirt and we chatted about tattoos for a bit. Wish I’d had the courage to ask you out!!

Sexy TA studying Urban Planning

You sat across me in the Teaching Assistant orientation. Your mustache and research interests got me. I was too shy to ask - find me in office hours?

Birthday Girl on the Dock 10/6

Gasworks Brewing: you, behind me, blue socks; touched my shoulder, said happy birthday, left on a boat with the guys. Come back and help me celebrate?

Whats your chipotle order?

You were in line at the chipotle on 4th Ave , then i saw you again at target... was this a sign? If so.. do you want to grab lunch at chipotle?

book fair babe

i complimented your mushroom socks, but what i really wanted to say was: you’re so pretty, want to be friends?

Long Hair, Short Legs: Hiking Pant Woes

Your bright red ponytail caught my attention at the hike-a-thon launch, and we shared a long glance about never finding pants short enough….

A Murder Of Two

You, the raven haired beauty making art - we chatted briefly, and I felt seen. Let's be crows together and live inside the city's skull.

