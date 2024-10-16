Puking in our Art Gallery

To the girl in the Von Dutch hat who came into our art gallery and threw up in her hands and on my co-worker at 10 am, you made us laugh hope ur ok

burke-gilman bestie

we passed each other twice walking the trail opposite ways. i liked your smile, you said you liked mine - maybe we could hang out some other time?

on E Mercer and 15th Ave

In a checkered cardigan you watched me struggle to parallel park, and gave me a look of understanding and shot me a 🤘sign. Need more people like you.

For the Empire

I am a really shy nerd and you looked like Captain America. I complimented your Star Wars tattoo at goth bar but then quickly ran away.

Light Rail Long Haired Cutie

We both get off at UW station in the morning. You rocking your manly mane of brown hair. Take this curly haired gal out for a coffee?

Kind stranger on the NW corner of Othello Station

I was en route to crash a wedding. Blue suit, bolo tie, & all. With a warm smile, you spotted & removed some lint on my jacket. TY for your kindness.

9/18 Tauruses

Hi 4/23 and 5/1—it's 4/24. Our discussions at Pine Box were really something I enjoyed. I hope we meet again.

Golden Gardens Bike Babe

I was walking my sweatered dog. You were riding your bike. We shared a very prolonged gaze & smile on the north end of the beach. At sunset. Hi :)

