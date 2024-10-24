Cutie on the monorail

You were wearing a pabst jacket and orange shades. Sorry I didn't step in when that guy elbowed you in the face

Black Cat

You invited me outside while you smoked and to walk on the waterfront. I tried to settle up with the bartender but you were gone. I'm haunted that you felt rejected and so intrigued by you. How can I make it up to you?

P.J Harvey at the Paramount

We passed each other on the stairs after show.You were with your daughter I was with my best girl friend.Your grey hair!I told you I was gonna ISAWU

Spirit Halloween Fallen Angel 10/17

U: Buying things 4 ur fallen angel costume w/ a cute/scared dog in tow Me: buying a bear costume Us: talked but didn't share info, hope to see u again

Sleater-Kinney Concert

We stood next to each other at Sleater-Kinney in Tacoma, we talked for a bit. You had blonde hair and a yellow t-hirt. Maybe we can talk some more?

Sunset Tavern Saturday night

We discussed setting up our rural-living friends at the Mr. Gnome show. Maybe we could be friends too?

Meilleur baguettes

You had tattoos and a basket of baguettes in Cal Anderson on a Saturday evening. I should have asked how to find you for more.

Cute brunette at Analog on Summit

Caught your eye while waiting for my friend. I was wearing buffalo plaid & a mask, you were in earth tones. Wish I was getting a latte w you instead!

