naked convo

We 3 talked naked at the coed spa about travel, home, the cold. You both were cute AF. I said I hoped you guys had great rest of your lives. Meant it!

Elder punk on northbound 70

We got on together. You had white hair, a leather jacket, and pearl earrings that I admired. You're older than me but I'm a geezer pleaser.

Dead butterflies at Fremont Market

I was looking at the dead butterflies at the Sunday Fremont Market. You approached me. You had plastic horns in your hair. I wore ablk tie-dye hoodie.

Hey V Tall V Cute Librarian? I've Fumbled

First was the FJM concert, then Cutie Fest, THEN the CH Library! I accidentally swiped left on you and it's HAUNTED me... Fourth time's the charm?

forgot my pastry @ lake union umbria

it’s ok though bc it gave me more time to exchange glances w/ the cute boy standing by the counter! maybe we can wear our matching sambas over coffee

Ozzie’s After Pumpkinfest

You were wearing an orange hat at Ozzie’s on October 5th. I was the blonde you came over to talk to. Sorry the girl with me was rude.

Raven Haired blue eyes at cap hill Tj's

prince eric type at cap hill TJ's, nose ring // baby blues, i felt a chill up my spine talking to you, wanna chill with me and my queerplatonic wife?

Suited up real estate agent at The Comet

You were out in a business suit at The Comet. That sure was a conversation starter. There were two of you but I liked the tall one with the glasses.

