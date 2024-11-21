Post Cyclone Public Library Poke

We were across from eachother at the cap hill library. We made eye contact and rolled our eyes at a loud patron. You left and poked my back? Call me!

In line at Walgreens

Waiting for prescriptions; I have pink and brown hair. I complimented your Cascadia patch; you offered to help me with my many bags. you seem kind :)

Blue legging beauty

I saw you enamored by Volunteer Park fall. I complimented your ice blue leggings, you gave me a heart melting smile. Same time next week?

Cute guy seen a long time ago in a galaxy far far away…

You were filling out employment paperwork and I was reading a book at a Star Wars themed coffee shop in Magolia. Wanna grab the next cup together?

Westlake to Chinatown

I was in all gray&my friend was yapping while we were exchanging looks on the 1Line! I lost track of you after we got off the escalator at Chinatown.

SJD-SEA Tues Night: let’s share more than just an airport escalator

You have cooler friends (housewarming in Costa Rica) and job (conf in Cabo) than me - I won my race through customs but lost out on your number

You were on the way to a singing gig

You were wearing a purple jacket and had a chat tattoo. I let you on the bus before be. I said you looked nice later after you smiled @me.break a leg

Bookish at Victrola

Brunette, leather jacket, even my gf says I should get yr #. Reading interesting stuff, notebook and hi-liters on hand. Let’s chat about it sometime?

Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!

Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!