Ewoks, Hobbits, and Aurora

Dear Ewok who went to Taos to become a Hobbit: I was too distracted at the Aurora concert to realize that I NEED to hear the rest of your story.

Cutie T4T couple at Amigo the Devil Concert

You two were behind my girlfriend and I at the Amigo the Devil concert. I told y'all you were a cute couple, you said the same. Find us on Lex?

You got me freakin, beacon truck driver

Beacon plumbing truck w. little stache, & slouched beanie Jackson 23rd S. Me sexy w. a reflective backpack & sick Bianchi. You almost hit me DICK.

Getting the same bad coffee at City Market

You: curly-haired cutie getting coffee at City Market on Tuesday. Me: butch in a black hoodie. It was way too early to flirt. You looked stunning

Tall with blonde hair and a funky button up

You made sure I could see at Orla Gartland, said your name was Ben! We talked about music and concerts; you were cute but I’m shy, wanna talk more?

Hey Good Cookin’

You were working in the kitchen at Mox Boarding House. I was sitting at the bar with a friend. Our eyes met. A lot. Maybe we should to?

Jack White/Billie Joe lookalike

I saw you yesterday in the U District off of 42nd. Looking like an early Jack White or fronting a Green Day cover band. You are cute. Hi.

lovely compliment in capitol hill

I was helping someone move into a new apt. you saw me on the street, removed headphones, and said I looked like Peter Pan. you're deeply gorgeous...

