Fisting at Miro cafe

You were the mustached queer babe in a scarf being friendly and I was double fisting two laptops at the only dry table🫣 See u next Thurs?

Exchanged ART but not numbers

At Corvus in Cap Hill—You were tattooed and talented and handsome/I was drawing and a bit drunk—we exchanged pictures, but not contact info. Find me.

Kufiyyeh Cutie

You were wearing a red kufiyyeh and I was flustered by your sweet smile. I'll try and say hi next time either on campus or at a demonstration.

seat 28D, flight from Denver to Seattle

You were standing behind me in line, and kindly watched my luggage. We talked about our trips, acting, movies vs shows. I think you're cute :)

Dance Church Edgy Katy Perry Sorry I’m Awkward!

Brunette cutie w insane blue eyes, Karl’s class. We both had a hummingbird tat & I joked they were meant to hang out. Eye contact don’t lie babe.

Complimenting my sweater at Punk Rock Flea Market

You: pretty redhead at the Punk Rock Flea Market. You saw me in my new outer space sweater and said it was "out of this world." Wanna borrow it? :)

Fellow tall yogi @ Grinning Yogi on 15th

It was Tuesday night and we stood for mountain pose. You (blond man w friend) were taller than me! Was too in shock to say hi. Coffee before class?

Tall dark and handsome at TJs

Thursday pm at QA TJs. You in a green jacket & clear glasses. Me post-workout. We locked eyes and smiled. Really wish I’d started a convo.

