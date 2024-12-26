Mustached cutie at the Burien PCC

You always came in at ~8am to grab breakfast and a cup of coffee. I was the masked barista working the cafe. You're cute and I miss seeing you.

Do you know Tom?

We met on the dance floor at Ozzie’s, I think you said your name was Tom? I looked for you later in the night but couldn’t find you…

Pho bac cutie

We locked eyes at pho bac on Sunday 12/22 around 1pm. You came up to the cashier after me and my friend. You have brown curly hair

winged eyeliner west seattle cutie

me: too stoked on signed Katie Gavin vinyl. told you about rks @ red rocks vs wamu you: friends were also @ Katie’s show but ur mids on wamu drinks?

I Saw U at Sandel Park

Guy who was playing basketball by himself at Sandel Park. Thanks for holding my baby when my other kid shat her pants. You are a hero.

roomies at The Wash

I asked you guys if you were the back of the line for the bar. You responded by asking if I wanted a picture of Timothy Chalamet you found in the back of your freezer. I obviously said yes. He now lives in my wallet as my adopted wallet son. Shoulda said hi to you both later, because people who pull shit like that are worth their weight in gold

Sharing a moment of vintage find appreciation in Fremont

You were working at Evo 10/22, I was picking up a fleece. You complimented my old FFA jacket and brightened my shitty day! Thanks for that.

Thank You

You were pulling leaves out of the gutter in Greenwood WITH BARE HANDS so the standing water could drain and cars would stop splashing pedestrians. Thank you!

