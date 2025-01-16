on a cap hill dance floor in mid-december

i spilled a slushy on you that night. you kissed me anyway. i found the book you recommended in a free library today. hope i can catch your eye again

Pink hat, orange plaid jacket, rose colored glasses

Saw you riding the streetcar Saturday night, maybe having an argument with someone? I love your style. Where do you shop?

Analog Signals

Sipping a cortado. Analog. Almost noon. We trade glances as you enter, smiles as I skedaddle. Me: green parka. You: brown jacket. Arrivederci?

113 Decibels

Us: playing the Cloudburst 9th Anniversary party LOUD You: Pseudoscientific self important grandpa with an app - let us buy you a beer pops ;)

Hot Dog Hottie

You were in Cap Hill over the weekend in a hot dog costume. I love you vibe, lets go out for some seattle dogs.

Scooping Sales in the Freddy's Toilet Paper Aisle

You took out those white things to talk to me in the TP aisle. You looked younger than me, in your 70s? Next time we could split the bulk discount?

Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!

Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!