Zheani @ The Crocodile (9/12/24), Mullets, and a Cigarette

You asked for a pic of my mullet to show your stylist and borrowed a cig. We chatted, and I lost you after we went back inside. I LOVED your vibes! <3

Bingo at Targy’s Tavern

We made small talk while getting our bingo cards. You were sweet, cute, and wearing a black hoodie. I wish we’d chatted longer!

Ballard Safeway pharmacy

We chatted about long lines, what was worth doing time over, life, death, snacks, losing loved ones. I wish I'd asked you out.

Glasses and mustache 5 bus northbound

You: cutie boy, glasses, mustache, yellow beanie reading a kindle. Me: cutie girl, dark hair, next to you playing woordle. What were you reading?!

We have not met (yet)

I remember your motorcycle helmet with a yellow visor. Grey Royal Enfield, is it? And the green corduroy jacket. You have good taste, we should meet.

same 4 same

we made eye contact as I walked by. you were telling your friend that you're attracted to sameness. let’s admire our reflections in each other?

my personal le trigre

you annihilated "deceptacon" at lottie's karaoke. who took the ram from the ramalamadingdong?

Beautiful Brown Beanie smiled back at me in Nino Studio & Gallery during First Thursday Art Walk

Thanks for smiling back! It made a difference in my day. I tried to find you after I had recovered some. You are gorgeous! Maybe next time :]

