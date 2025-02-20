Red Flag hoodie on Valentine’s Day

Bumped into u at Montana on V-Day. Blonde hair in a hoodie with red flags written in sharpie. U said u were a walking red flag. I wanna know more! HMU

Petty king

Saw u @ art marble on vday. I lol’d that you picked a side in drake v Kendrick just to annoy your friend, l feel like wed get along. Wish I got your#

Stuck in an elevator together

Were you one of the eleven other people I was stuck in an elevator with on Saturday the 15th? If so, I want the selfie you took of all of us, please!

That incredible couple at the Nathaniel Rateliff show

If you gave an almost-single mom almost $300, you know who you are! Can I take your fam out to dinner with it? (Platonic duh but I want to find you!)

Lovely brunette with incredible vibes

At the Greg Mendez/Tomberlin/Lomelda show @ Barboza. We stood at the back & exchanged some words/smiles. I accidentally cut the convo short but would really love to sway next to you at another show!

Strangers singing Karaoke in Renton

1/31 I was at Uncle Mo's in Renton. You, an seasoned karaoke singer, did 2 songs with your 2 older sisters. You had great energy! And are super cute.

Biker with fuzzy sweater at UW

Sat by blond manbun'd cutie biker on bench facing angle lake at uw station 1/23. I (curls) complimented your chunky sweater + Chucks. Ride sometime?

costco mullet cutie

i asked about your (beautiful) hair as an excuse to talk but couldn’t seal the deal. let me braid you some lil rat tails <3 meet me in the comments?

