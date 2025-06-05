Cowgirl Boots at a Death Talk

Let’s start a book club! You commented on my tote bag. I’ve also had similar failed conversations with my dad about death.

Long shot. Queer Bar. 2024

Last pride we met a few times. I made out with your friend after I spilled beer on him. You yelled my name but I was getting pulled away. Round two?

You: Blonde on a bike, hair in a braid, Lincoln Park

Me: Shirtless runner. Your gaze was a tailwind. What’s your favorite post-ride treat? Let’s have one together.

Log nap princess at Moran

Were you straddling a half fallen tree at Moran State Park? Nuf said. You have a picture of it because of me.

Bead World hippy customer

You chatted w/ me Feb 1 about what my beading inspo was. You showed me your necklaces you made. You were rad. Let's be beading friends!

Horizontal Dancing at Laser King Gizz

We were both at Pac Sci for Laser King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. Locked eyes while boogeing on the floor. I'm game for another horizontal boogie.

capitol hill bookstore cutie

you: dressed all in black, so much style, walking fast, coffee in hand, like the world is yours. me: a nervous wreck that wants to give you the world.

Cute mcr moment outside the alibi room

You came up to me & complimented my bullets shirt, and then we talked about mcr for a moment before you went back inside.

