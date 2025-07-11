Wrong-way driving on Roosevelt

Exiting the bar at close, I flag your car down. You swing back and tell me you need people like me in your life. Is it too late to buy you a drink?

Solstice boy @ Add-A-Ball

You’re tall + told me your name was Skyler (?) but I was on a mission. You told me to find you later but I forgot. Glitter shorts, red boots. Find me.

Unlocking Bikes at Green Lake Village PCC

I was unlocking my ebike as you were unlocking your bike, I complimented your helmet/sun hat combo. Also loved your earring(s)! Let's ride sometime?

Nice Smile @ 12th Ave Shell Station

6/19 — You: cute guy, facial hair, cigarette, waved me across. Me: bald girl w/ dog strapped to my chest. Can’t stop thinking about you.

Triple take 👀👀👀

You: green skirt/white shirt/hat; me: black tank/blue jeans; us: walking in cap hill on a Tuesday eve. We eyed each other hard - think you’re cute 😘

Colman Pool Drool

6/24•6pm•Colman Pool. U: Asian hottie, speedo, great smile. Me: Top, mustache, smiling back. Be there next week- I'll give you a real reason to smile.

green sweater, indigo jeans at rcf deadlift party, platform 1

u had one of the sexiest hands i’ve seen in a while. my friends and i sat behind u and made eye contact a number of times. wanna be my trainer?

Adorable Ariel sweater (little mermaid) at Pagliacci’s

I commented you on your sweater. Tell me what I thought was on it. It was on your bag. You seem cute and interesting, would love to see you again

Is it a match? Leave a comment here or on our Instagram post to connect!

Did you see someone? Say something! Submit your own I Saw U message here and maybe we'll include it in the next roundup!